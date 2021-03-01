   
Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free...
‘No one was consulted’: Brussels’ curfew extended without...
100 Belgians given coronavirus vaccine after responding to...
Nearly 500,000 workers collected temporary unemployement in January...
Ikea stores will offer second-hand items within two...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès
    ‘No one was consulted’: Brussels’ curfew extended without mayors’ input
    100 Belgians given coronavirus vaccine after responding to Facebook post
    Nearly 500,000 workers collected temporary unemployement in January
    Ikea stores will offer second-hand items within two years, modeling Belgian flagship
    Uber calls on Brussels to reconsider measure banning smartphones
    Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to prison
    EU to present Covid-19 ‘vaccination passports’ proposal in March
    Vaccination campaign needs reset, Walloon health minister says
    Belgium’s vaccination effect: ‘sudden’ drop in deaths among over-85s 
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. Uber
    15 vaccinated people test positive in Flemish care home outbreak
    Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage
    Belgium sees worst decline in GDP since World War II
    2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium
    Belgium will play a role in European distribution of Janssen vaccine
    Construction worker falls at Brussels work site
    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
    Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    For Belgium, there is “no question” that the European Covid-19 digital vaccination passport will be linked to people’s freedom of movement, according to the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès.

    The European Commission will table a proposal for a ‘Digital Green Pass’ for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus later this month, but Wilmès reacted on Twitter to say she opposes a link between free travel in the EU and possible vaccination.

    According to her, the idea of “a standardised European system that allows each individual to collect information about their vaccination and tests on a single digital document (certificate)” is a good one.


    “However, in Mrs Von der Leyen’s proposal, the term ‘pass’ is confusing when we look at the purpose of the certificate,” Wilmès added.

    “For Belgium, there is no question of linking vaccination to freedom of movement in Europe,” she said. “Respect for the principle of non-discrimination is all the more fundamental because vaccination is not compulsory and there is not yet universal access to the vaccine.”

    Related News:

     

    The legislative proposal is expected to clarify what the digital pass will look like in concrete terms, with Commission President Von der Leyen saying that the passes will provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, or test results for those who could not get a vaccine yet.

    The technical conditions will be created this month, but this the passes will “respect data protection, security and privacy,” she added.

    Since the initial proposal was made, particularly Member States in southern Europe whose economy relies heavily on tourism, such as Spain, Italy and Greece, are pinning their hopes on a vaccination certificate for travellers.

    After a video conference with the European heads of government on Thursday evening, von der Leyen indicated that the technical preparation would take about three months, as the different national systems must be made “interoperable.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times