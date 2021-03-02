   
Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban...
Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers...
‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end...
Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today...
Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    ‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end of year, WHO warns
    Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    Slopes of Brussels’ Justice Palace made car-free from today
    Psychologists see twice as many sessions since coronavirus began
    Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès
    ‘No one was consulted’: Brussels’ curfew extended without mayors’ input
    100 Belgians given coronavirus vaccine after responding to Facebook post
    Nearly 500,000 workers collected temporary unemployment in January
    Ikea stores will offer second-hand items within two years, modeling Belgian flagship
    Uber calls on Brussels to reconsider measure banning smartphones
    Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to prison
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is looking into new ways to work with the country’s Regions to replace the current ban on non-essential travel.

    The aim of a new agreement is to achieve “greater enforceability” of the testing and quarantine measures, so the non-essential travel ban can be phased out after 1 April, De Croo said in the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs on Monday, reacting to the letter he received from the Commission last week.

    Like several countries, the Belgian authorities received a letter stating that less restrictive measures than an all-out ban would have been possible to protect public health, and that “no reason” was given for its extension.

    “Our country will point out that the measure is strictly temporary, proportional as it concerns only non-essential travel and does not discriminate between our own and EU citizens,” De Croo said. “The four freedoms are fundamental and remain inviolable for Belgium.”

    Related News:

     

    He also stated that Belgium will coordinate its response to the Commission with that of the other Member States who also received a letter about their travel restrictions.

    “In my view, making the quarantine and testing measures solid is crucial,” De Croo said. “For that, we need to make a new cooperation agreement, which will give us another tool to restrict non-essential travel in a different way.”

    He stressed that such an agreement requires the approval of Belgium’s Regions, the same way that the travel ban also received approval. “This is not the approach of the federal government, but one that is supported by the entire Consultative Committee.”

    Additionally, Belgium will point out that the temporary travel ban “is a pillar of a broader policy that, in addition to the testing and quarantine policy, also concerns internal measures and must be weighed against this” in its letter to the Commission.

    “Our country is looking for a difficult balance here,” he added.

    The ban was set to be reviewed at last Friday’s Consultative Committee, but the authorities decided not to make any changes to the rules yet and instead announced a “time out” of a week. This Friday, the travel ban is expected to be discussed when the authorities meet again to discuss possible changes to the measures.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times