   
De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
Latest News:
De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is...
New European night train serving Belgium in the...
NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in...
Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result...
Belgian government says to stop wearing the free...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
    New European night train serving Belgium in the cards
    NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in Mars, once containing a deep lake
    Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result in incorrect fines
    Belgian government says to stop wearing the free cloth masks they distributed ‘as a precaution’
    More than anything, Belgians want larger social bubble
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow?
    Meteorite caused dinosaur extinction, Belgian study confirms
    Company behind potentially toxic face masks says others have similar ingredients
    Oldest female murderer loses appeal
    Hostage situation at Bruges prison resolved
    Belgium could be at the start of third coronavirus wave, UZ Ghent says
    Moderna vaccine against South African variant ready for clinical trials
    Time to scrap non-essential travel ban, Brussels Airport CEO says
    More than 760,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for Covid-19
    Support patients with post-Covid-19 syndrome, WHO Europe urges
    Elderly man killed in Brussels house fire, accelerants found
    Belgian police interference prevents suicide attempt in Finland
    Belgium considers postponing second coronavirus vaccination dose
    Ghent bans loud music and glass in public following outdoor parties
    View more
    Share article:

    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’

    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is convinced that he can show the European Commission that the country’s ban on non-essential travel is proportionate and non-discriminatory.

    On Tuesday, the Belgian authorities received a letter from the Commission, stating that they had ten days to justify the ban to the EU and that less restrictive measures were available to protect public health.

    The Commission pointed out that the measures had to be “proportionate, temporary and non-discriminatory,” according to De Croo, who said that he is “convinced that we can prove that what we have decided meets these three conditions,” at the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs on Wednesday.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, he repeated that the response to the Commission will be “discussed and decided upon” in the Consultative Committee on Friday.

    The Belgian travel ban entered into force on 27 January, and even though the other EU leaders did not raise objections when Prime Minister Alexander De Croo asked about the measure at an EU summit, the ban goes beyond the European recommendations.

    The ban was initially aimed at preventing the import of the more infectious coronavirus variants during the carnival holidays, but on 6 February, it was extended to 1 April.

    This happened weeks before the ban was due to expire, and with “no reason” the extension, according to the Commission.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times