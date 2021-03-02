   
Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential...
Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol...
Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s...
Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up...
Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel
    Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp
    Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s newest electric car
    Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up rollout
    Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher speed zones
    Brussels starts fight against cyber violence
    Ghent tries chalk circles in park to help with social distancing
    Nearly 1 in 10 EU alerts for dangerous products linked to coronavirus
    Tech fault leaves vaccination centres struggling to book second doses
    German chancellor wants to ease measures for social contacts from 8 March
    Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees
    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
    This is just a wave, not third wave, says Belgian Covid expert
    Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique Saint Jean
    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    View more
    Share article:

    Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Council of State rejected the request to suspend Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel introduced for second-home owners on Tuesday.

    Tweres, an interest group of second-home owners took Belgium’s travel ban to the Council, which is the legal body dealing with cases questioning the legality of the decisions of all levels of government, as they wanted an exemption from the ban.

    According to the Council of State, however, “insufficiently precise and accurate data” was provided to justify the urgency of a request for suspension of extreme urgency, reports the Belga news agency.

    Related News:

     

    In February, Jos Dumortier of Tweres said that the organisation was “not in favour of uncontrolled tourist trips, but we do want to make this possible for second-home owners.”

    The fact that second-home owners are not exempted from the ban is “illogical,” according to them, “because if you leave, you can no longer spread the coronavirus in Belgium. It would be more logical to ban people from entering the country.”

    Last week, the Council of State also rejected another request for suspension filed by a second-home owner.

    Following an official letter from the European Commission last week, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday stated that he was looking into alternatives to the travel ban, and aimed to achieve “greater enforceability” of the testing and quarantine measures, so the non-essential travel ban can be phased out.

    Currently, Belgium’s non-essential travel ban is set to remain in force until 1 April, but is expected to be reviewed at the Consultative Committee on Friday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times