   
Larger outdoor bubbles proposed from 8 March: Reports
Friday, 05 March, 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium could once again allow large groups to gather in outdoor spaces from 8 March, according to information confirmed to VRT.

    The measures – which would allow groups of up to 8 – are currently being discussed by the Consultative Committee. Increasing group sizes for outdoor gatherings is one of many things that has been called for in the past days, and if approved the measures would take effect on Monday, according to reports.

    This follows news that research shows that the infection risk when meeting people outdoors is 10 to 20 lower than when meeting indoors, as small droplets, also called aerosols, thin out and evaporate more quickly, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    Belgium’s authorities have been discussing possible relaxations and perspectives since 2:00 PM, and will hold a press conference to announce the latest changes afterwards. An overview of what is on the agenda can be found here.

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini 
    The Brussels Times