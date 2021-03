Belgium’s Consultative Committee is reportedly struggling to find an agreement about the reopening of the hospitality and culture sectors.

A source told the Belga news agency that there is “tension” in the room.

While the leader of the Francophone socialist PS party Paul Magnette on Friday morning argued for a reopening of the closed sectors from late April, the Francophone liberal MR party insists on a restart for the beginning of spring.

Especially concerning the cultural sector, the MR is advocating the organisation of so-called “test concerts,” like some other European countries are doing.

The MR also insists on the expansion of the number of cuddle contacts from one to two, the permanent monitoring of the mental well-being of citizens and the introduction of more contact learning again.

Belgium’s authorities have been discussing possible relaxations and perspectives since 2:00 PM, and will hold a press conference to announce the latest changes afterwards, but no time has been put forward yet.

An overview of what is on the agenda can be found here.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times