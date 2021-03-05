   
Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional...
Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons...
Consultative Committee divided on reopening hospitality sector: reports...
Politicians have ‘not learned enough from mistakes of...
Virtual edition of Batibouw construction fair attracts fewer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’
    Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons
    Consultative Committee divided on reopening hospitality sector: reports
    Politicians have ‘not learned enough from mistakes of first coronavirus wave’
    Virtual edition of Batibouw construction fair attracts fewer visitors than hoped
    Larger outdoor bubbles proposed from 8 March: Reports
    Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism
    Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this weekend
    ‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says Covid expert
    ‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996 murder of British businessman
    Infection risk is 10 to 20 times lower when meeting outside
    University of Antwerp faces criticism over treatment of cleaning staff
    Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in all of Belgium
    Brussels makes site of fatal accident a 30 km/h zone
    Test Achats opens campaign around broken PS5 controllers
    Conservative party president calls for universal basic income
    Belgium in Brief: The Big Event Of The Week
    Less strict measures can work, if the population follows them, Van Gucht says
    ‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport
    Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level
    View more
    Share article:

    Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    Police in Antwerp arrested nine people accused of amassing a cache of weapons and calling themselves “pedo-hunters.”

    It began with the discovery of a private Facebook group calling for people willing to hunt down paedophiles, and ultimately led to ten house searches in various locations throughout Flanders, where police discovered a stockpile of firearms (nine illegal, four registered) and ammunition.

    The plan was presumably to lure alleged child abusers into a trap by posing as children on the internet and then agreeing to a meeting, at which point the so-called “pedo-hunter” would take action to either harm, expose, or even murder the accused.

    The idea isn’t new.

    A group of Dutch teenagers made headlines around the world when they killed a former teacher they accused of being a paedophile last year.

    A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office said the victim had no record of ever abusing a minor, and a lawyer for one of the suspects said the teenagers had planned to meet up out of boredom during the pandemic, without a premeditated plan to assault the man.

    Related News

     

    There are several social media accounts based around the idea of “pedo-hunting,” whose activity police say isn’t legal, uses up their resources, and ultimately doesn’t help them catch paedophiles or child abusers, especially since most victims are abused by someone they already know rather than a stranger from the internet.

    Those arrested in Flanders include eight men and one woman, all between the ages of 20 and 38, according to reporting from Nieuwsblad.

    Their arsenal included nine guns, seven airsoft weapons, eight daggers, two sets of brass knuckles, and a baton like those carried by police.

    © Antwerp Police

    “Further investigation should reveal whether the weapons were used in any criminal offenses,” police said.

    They also seized several cell phones, laptops, and tablets while searching the homes, and are hoping to confirm whether or not the “pedo-hunters” actually victimised anyone.

    “Anyone who suspects child abuse should take this to the police,” they said. “The police and the public prosecutor’s office are therefore sending a strong signal that taking the law into your own hands is not tolerated.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times