   
Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social...
New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet...
STIB will rename 17 of its stops after...
Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up...
Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    Plainclothes officers deployed in Brussels to fight sexual harassment
    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
    Belgium should have four linguistic regions, argues Di Rupo
    Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop
    Belgium’s illegal air pollution problem
    International Women’s Day: Gender equality in Belgium
    Sex workers issue appeal for help
    Switzerland votes to ban full veil
    Five sectors see government measures lifted and open for business from Monday
    Rudi Vervoort to discuss Brussels curfew with the region’s mayors
    Nigel Farage announces his retirement from active party politics
    Curfew is a ‘serious infringement of our liberty’ says Jambon
    New antiviral treatment against coronavirus shows promising results
    View more
    Share article:

    Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Leopold II tunnel in Brussels has been named the Annie Cordy tunnel after the recently deceased Belgian singer and actress received a fifth of the votes in a competition that allowed the public to vote on the name change.

    In the month of February, around 30,700 people cast their votes to decide on the name change of the longest tunnel in Belgium (2.5 km long), choosing from a list of 15 women’s names, which aimed to equalise the gender ratio of streets named after people.

    “This is a first, symbolic step towards a better balance in the naming of public spaces. And this list will also inspire us to rename other places and give women in Brussels the recognition they deserve,” said Elke Van den Brandt, Minister of Mobility.

    Currently, 43% of the streets in Brussels bear the name of a person, of which only 6.1% are named after a woman, whilst 93.9% have taken the name of a man.

    Related News

    On Monday, International Women’s Day, Bruxelles Mobilité announced the outcome of the renaming procedure, which aimed “to symbolically reinforce the place of women in the public space.”

    The singer and actor from the Laeken area in Brussels, who died at the age of 92 at her home near Cannes in the south of France in September last year, recorded over 700 songs and appeared in musical comedies, films, TV series, and plays, as well as 10,000 live shows.

    “It means a lot that the name Annie Cordy has been chosen,” her niece Michèle Lebon-Cooreman said. “I see this as the choice of the people of Brussels to include the artist and her work in the memory of the city where she was born.”

    The renovation of the tunnel will be completed in the autumn of 2021 when the name change will be official and the signage will be adjusted.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times