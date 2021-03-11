SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus vaccination centres

People travelling to and from coronavirus vaccination centres in Belgium will be able to get a free train ticket starting from Sunday 21 March, national railway company SNCB announced on Thursday.

Passengers who meet the requirements for this free ticket, those travelling to centres to get their first or second shots, can request a free ticket via the company’s website, via a sales machine or at a ticket office.

“With this action, the public transport companies are reminding us of their social role and their essential role in mobility. Trains create important social links between passengers, cities, and countries, and this social role is reflected in this public service action of solidarity”, said the federal Minister for Mobility, Georges Gilkinet.

Initiated by Gilkinet, this project only offers free return tickets on the days of the vaccination.

In the last week, both Brussels’ public transport company STIB and the public transport authority TEC Wallonia confirmed it would offer free trips to people who are travelling to and from their vaccination appointments in the regions.

These announcements come in the wake of the vaccination campaign starting for the general public.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times