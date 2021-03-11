Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo

All children who want to will receive a coronavirus vaccine after the summer, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

De Croo made this announcement during Flemish public broadcaster VRT’s youth news programme ‘Karrewiet’.

“You will also receive a vaccine, but today you are the least vulnerable. First, we will vaccinate those who are most likely to get sick, but eventually, we will also vaccinate children”, he said in a short clip that the broadcaster already placed online.

De Croo did not announce an exact date for the vaccine rollout for children, but it is expected to be after the summer.

Youngsters between 12 and 17 will get their turn at the end of the year, whilst younger children will have to wait until 2022, Vaccinologist Isabel Leroux-Roels said.

The youth programme, which will be broadcast on Thursday, gave four children the chance to ask questions to De Croo.

