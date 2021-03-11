Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
Thursday, 11 March 2021
Credit: Belga
All children who want to will receive a coronavirus vaccine after the summer, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.
De Croo made this announcement during Flemish public broadcaster VRT’s youth news programme ‘Karrewiet’.
“You will also receive a vaccine, but today you are the least vulnerable. First, we will vaccinate those who are most likely to get sick, but eventually, we will also vaccinate children”, he said in a short clip that the broadcaster already placed online.