   
Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer,...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation...
European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports...
Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm...
Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a game changer’
    European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    ‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’: Brussels’ public restroom crisis
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5 times in the last year
    View more
    Share article:

    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All children who want to will receive a coronavirus vaccine after the summer, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

    De Croo made this announcement during Flemish public broadcaster VRT’s youth news programme ‘Karrewiet’.

    “You will also receive a vaccine, but today you are the least vulnerable. First, we will vaccinate those who are most likely to get sick, but eventually, we will also vaccinate children”, he said in a short clip that the broadcaster already placed online.

    Related News

    De Croo did not announce an exact date for the vaccine rollout for children, but it is expected to be after the summer.

    Youngsters between 12 and 17 will get their turn at the end of the year, whilst younger children will have to wait until 2022, Vaccinologist Isabel Leroux-Roels said.

    The youth programme, which will be broadcast on Thursday, gave four children the chance to ask questions to De Croo.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times