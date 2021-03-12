   
More research needed before children can be vaccinated, says Belgian expert
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 March, 2021
Latest News:
More research needed before children can be vaccinated,...
Coronavirus didn’t raise inflation in Belgium during 2020...
‘Open to all’: Brussels hospitality sector rejects rapid...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Toilets Circling the Drain...
Ghent prosecutor will appeal case of rapists who...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 March 2021
    More research needed before children can be vaccinated, says Belgian expert
    Coronavirus didn’t raise inflation in Belgium during 2020
    ‘Open to all’: Brussels hospitality sector rejects rapid tests for entry
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Toilets Circling the Drain
    Ghent prosecutor will appeal case of rapists who walked free
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    Price of petrol rises above €1.5 per litre from Saturday
    Sanofi starts human trials on second coronavirus vaccine
    Colruyt launches Eco-Score to show environmental impact of foodstuffs
    Legally ban spanking and slapping children, Flemish socialist party urges
    ‘Out of the question’ to relax teleworking rules now, says Vandenbroucke
    ‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us 685 years,’ police say
    Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April
    Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020
    Nails scattered over Brussels bike path
    Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over AstraZeneca
    AstraZeneca to deliver 200,000 fewer coronavirus doses to Belgium in March
    Couples won’t wait: Wedding sector wants 1 May restart
    2016 terrorists committed test murder in Brussels ‘to see how it felt to kill’
    Coronavirus hospital admissions drop, infections increase
    View more
    Share article:

    More research needed before children can be vaccinated, says Belgian expert

    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    It is a good thing that children will also be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but more research is necessary before that can happen, according to professor Levi Hoste of the Covid-19 taskforce of Belgian paediatricians.

    Following Thursday’s announcement by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that children would be vaccinated after the summer, researchers have clarified that some more research is needed first.

    “Perhaps we can work with the existing vaccines, but we have learned in the past that children are not just little adults,” Hoste told VRT.

    “It will have to be well researched, for example, which doses are necessary, based on the age and weight of the children,” he added. “Possible side effects also need to be properly mapped out.”

    The approval of vaccines for children will proceed in the same way as it does for adults, according to Hoste. “No steps should be skipped.”

    Related News:

     

    However, as researches already have some basic knowledge about the vaccines, the approval process may go a little faster. “Additionally, we already have a lot of experience with childhood vaccinations and they have been very successful.”

    During a press conference on Friday morning, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said that the figures showed a “striking increase” of 29% in the number of infections in young children.

    “This accounts for more than 80% of the increase in infection rates, although it is important to note that the infection rate among children is still a lot lower than among older people,” he said.

    The increase, however, can also be (partially) explained by the fact that schoolchildren are again being tested more often now that school has restarted after the carnival holidays.

    “During the break, the number of tests among young people was much lower,” Van Gucht said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times