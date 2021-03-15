   
Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today...
Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in...
Belgian postal company CEO fired...
Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after...
How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Belgian postal company CEO fired
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    The Plague Year in review: What were we searching for?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    Liege prepares relaunch plan for its businesses following riots
    Australia and Singapore to set up bilateral travel bubble to relaunch tourism
    EU vaccines distribution: How uneven and why
    Every adult in Flanders should receive a vaccine by 11 July, says Wouter Beke
    Several police officers in Germany injured in anti-coronavirus measures protest
    Ireland stops AstraZeneca shots over blood clots, Belgium goes ahead
    Mask-less party broke out at Brussels food market pop-up event
    ‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil
    Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown party intervention
    Flanders will deploy drones to help reduce road deaths
    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The first series of relaxations will be made in education starting from Monday, mainly aiming to ease restrictions for younger people, from those in primary education to those in universities and colleges.

    Several politicians urged for faster relaxations for this age group, arguing that younger people have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

    From Monday onwards, students in higher education, including universities and colleges, can choose to follow part of their classes face-to-face, after being forced into distanced learning since autumn last year.

    However, student attendance on campuses and in schools must never pass the threshold of 20%, up from 10%, and the occupancy of auditoriums has also been limited to a maximum of 200 people.

    All students must wear face masks indoors at all times and adhere to a physical distancing of 1.50m between people, whilst the institutions must guarantee that buildings are cleaned, disinfected, and ventilated regularly.

    Related News

     

    Primary and secondary schools

    Both in ordinary and special education secondary schools, physical and sports education classes may be resumed under strict sanitary conditions including prioritising outdoor activities, strict cleaning of changing rooms and equipment, and not exchanging equipment between children.

    Extracurricular activities lasting a maximum of one day can also resume for all pupils in nursery, primary, ordinary and specialised secondary schools.

    Again, several rules must be respected when doing so, as all activities must take place within the class groups, and travel must be done on foot or in reserved transport. These classes are therefore not allowed to use public transport, and pupils can not come in contact with people’s outside their class bubble.

    Pupils who are in specialised secondary education, both in type 3 (with behavioural disorders) and 4 (with physical disabilities) can again attend school 100%.

    Finally, social promotion education can also continue with 20% face-to-face lessons.

    During the last Consultative Committee, the government announced that primary and secondary school pupils should be able to physically attend classes again on a full-time basis after the Easter holidays, however education unions have argued this is too soon.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times