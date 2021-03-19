   
What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Latest News:
What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee...
Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus...
‘I love my work’, Brussels bus driver brings...
Young climate activists protest in Belgium and around...
Five years on from terrorist attacks, intelligence services...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 March 2021
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus committee
    ‘I love my work’, Brussels bus driver brings cheer to commutes
    Young climate activists protest in Belgium and around the world today
    Five years on from terrorist attacks, intelligence services still have problems cooperating
    Weather report: mostly dry but cold weekend ahead
    Loneliness on the rise in Flanders
    Earlier curfew and closed shops: What is Belgium’s Covid Plan B?
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by more than 30%
    Temporary unemployment: an unpleasant surprise awaits
    Brussels police adding 231 body cameras
    Belgium releases €7 million to support hotel sector
    Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands
    AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, EMA confirms
    Confirmed: Belgium’s Consultative Committee meets tomorrow
    Half of Brussels police zones don’t have an intervention car with a defibrillator
    Roma inclusion: 10 years to wait until full equality in the EU?
    Vaccines can’t replace lockdowns and curfews yet, WHO says
    Dutch mega-mall opens today, but shops inside remain closed
    Support grows for deposits on cans and plastic bottles
    View more
    Share article:

    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet a week early today, to analyse the rising coronavirus figures and re-evaluate the measures currently in place.

    The Committee will meet digitally from 3:00 PM today, to “analyse the situation in detail based on the latest figures,” the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Whether or not the meeting will be followed by a press conference is not yet clear.

    On Thursday, the experts advising the government asked them to activate the so-called ‘Plan B,’ which includes several restrictions such as an earlier and streamlined curfew, more distance learning for schools, and the closure of some non-essential shops.

    Additionally, the relaxations that were already set out in the timeline presented at the previous Consultative Committee, could be put on hold.

    Related News

     

    Based on that timeline, amusement parks are scheduled to reopen on 1 April, and amateur sports with up to 10 people and outdoor events with 50 attendees should be allowed again as well.

    In the Chamber on Thursday, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already stated that “we will have to pull out all the stops” to make sure that the planned relaxations can still take place.

    He stressed that it is still the aim to allow all children to go back to school after the Easter holidays, and to allow the bars and restaurants to reopen from 1 May.

    “We will now have to step it up a notch,” Vandenbroucke added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times