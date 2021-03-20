   
EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end travel ban
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end...
Revealed: ‘Paedo-hunter’ gang was active weeks before murder...
Covid-19: Doctors suspect virus may cause new type...
Covid-19: new infections increase by 36%, hospital admissions...
‘These measures will be insufficient,’ says Marc Van...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 March 2021
    EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end travel ban
    Revealed: ‘Paedo-hunter’ gang was active weeks before murder of David Polfliet
    Covid-19: Doctors suspect virus may cause new type of diabetes
    Covid-19: new infections increase by 36%, hospital admissions up 26%
    ‘These measures will be insufficient,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Cheat Sheet: What relaxations have been postponed and what remains the same?
    Belgium postpones planned April relaxations
    Flanders to administer over 154,000 coronavirus vaccines next week
    Belgium to postpone relaxations for outdoor events: reports
    Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday
    People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April
    More than 6 in 10 Belgian health workers have coronavirus antibodies
    ‘Last resort’: Belgium should not tighten curfew now, says Interior Minister
    Wallonia introduces system to combat ‘ghost drivers’
    Oil prices rise again after largest drop in months
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    European Commission takes UK to court over aid to Gibraltar
    Belgium should ‘pull emergency brake’ now to avoid full lockdown, says Van Ranst
    View more
    Share article:

    EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end travel ban

    Saturday, 20 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission is stepping up the pressure on the Belgian authorities to end the ban on non-essential travel currently in force until after the Easter holidays.

    On Twitter, European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that in a conversation with Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, he insisted that Belgium must respect the principle of free movement of persons in the EU.


    “The Commission expects an end date for the ban on non-essential travel, and other less restrictive measures, such as testing and quarantines,” he said.

    Belgium was criticised for its travel ban several times by the Commission several times, which said in early March that it was “surprised” by the government’s decision to extend the ban again, despite several requests not to.

    Related News:

     

    At yesterday’s Consultative Committee, the authorities confirmed that the ban on non-essential travel would remain in force until 18 April, if the agreement on mandatory testing and quarantine of travellers is approved.

    “The importance of a quick entry into force of the cooperation agreement on testing and quarantine” was also discussed, according to Verlinden, as was the Commission’s proposal of the Digital Green Certificate.

    Earlier this week, the Commission presented its proposal for that Certificate, or so-called “vaccination certificates,” which have to make free travel in the EU possible again this summer.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times