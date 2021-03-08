   
European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel...
Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide...
‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows...
More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate...
Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
    Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    Plainclothes officers deployed in Brussels to fight sexual harassment
    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
    Belgium should have four linguistic regions, argues Di Rupo
    Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop
    Belgium’s illegal air pollution problem
    International Women’s Day: Gender equality in Belgium
    Sex workers issue appeal for help
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Pikrepo

    The European Commission was “rather surprised” to learn that Belgium decided to extend its ban on non-essential travel by two more weeks, until after the Easter holidays, despite the EU’s criticism.

    The Commission is currently examining “all options on the table” to follow up on the case, as it maintains that Belgium is violating the principle of proportionality with the ban, reports the Belga press agency.

    “We read with surprise in the press on Friday about a new extension of the travel ban, while this was not mentioned in the letter we had received the day before. The letter mentioned 1 April,” a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

    The EU wants to find solutions “to ensure the functioning of the internal market and to guarantee citizens’ rights of free movement” as quickly as possible, they said. “We will swiftly explore all options on the table to follow up on the matter.”

    Related News:

     

    Two weeks ago, the Commission already called on the Belgian authorities to replace the ban with “more targeted measures” to contain the spread of the virus, such as stricter testing and quarantine rules.

    On Friday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference following the Consultative Committee that the ban would be maintained until 18 April, the last day of the Easter holidays.

    However, the measure will be evaluated at the next Consultative Committee meeting on 26 March to see whether the ban is “still a necessary element of the whole,” he added.

    When explaining the reasoning behind the extension of the measure, De Croo said that he was “convinced” that the ban as it is now is “an important element of the set of measures we have.”

    “We sent a letter to the European Commission explaining that the ban is part of the whole,” De Croo said, adding that the government also explained that essential travel is still possible, and “arranged very well.”

    The federal government considers the measure to be “proportionate and necessary” pending a strengthened framework to improve the enforceability of testing and quarantine.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times