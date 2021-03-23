   
Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel...
Concerns raised over increasingly radicalised teenagers...
Poland to vaccinate NATO staff in Brussels...
‘Additional coronavirus fighting measures will be taken if...
‘I Couldn’t Move’: How STIB handled the Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Concerns raised over increasingly radicalised teenagers
    Poland to vaccinate NATO staff in Brussels
    ‘Additional coronavirus fighting measures will be taken if necessary,’ says Jan Jambon
    ‘I Couldn’t Move’: How STIB handled the Brussels Attacks aftermath
    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days
    Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last week
    Bpost launches rapid covid tests for staff
    Bpost gets competitor as French parcel delivery company comes to Belgium
    Covid-19 has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide
    Racism against Asians in Belgium is ‘an underestimated problem’
    Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor
    Van Ranst suspects additional coronavirus measures, ‘could include hard lockdown’
    Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels
    ‘Lives were shattered forever’: De Croo pays tribute to Brussels attack victims
    Belgian slaughterhouse sentenced for violating animal welfare standards
    Belgium’s vaccination rollout: over 10% of adults received at least one dose
    Panda attacks caretaker at Belgian zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Travel, Right?
    AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine 79% effective, new study finds
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    © PxHere

    Even with lower gas prices and the good weather providing little reason to turn on the heat, over one in five Belgian households (20.7%) is experiencing fuel poverty.

    That number increases to 28.3% for households in Wallonia, and 27.6% for people living in Brussels. In Flanders, the number was lower at 15.1%.

    The information comes from a report commissioned by the King Baudouin Foundation and reported in Le Soir.

    Being fuel poor in this sense refers to people with abnormally high gas and electricity bills in relation to their disposable income (after deducting the cost of housing), and also people with bills that are abnormally low because they are restricting their electricity or heating use due to lack of means.

    Related News

     

    A lack of income due to unemployment is a factor, but the Foundation also said, “15.7% of households with one income from work and just over 3% of households with two or more incomes from work are also in fuel poverty.”

    The Foundation says renovating social housing is a “key lever” in the fight against fuel poverty, as it affects 41% of such households, and warns that the current coronavirus pandemic is likely worsening the matter.

    “This situation is likely to worsen in the context of the health crisis, which exacerbates the difficulties of the poor,” said director Françoise Pissart.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times