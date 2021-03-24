   
Contact professions will close again from Saturday: reports
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Latest News:
Contact professions will close again from Saturday: reports...
Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson...
Stricter rules today will already improve Belgium’s figures...
Hard, short lockdown also best option from psychological...
More STIB employees suspended as fraud investigation continues...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Contact professions will close again from Saturday: reports
    Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April
    Stricter rules today will already improve Belgium’s figures ‘in a week,’ says expert
    Hard, short lockdown also best option from psychological perspective, report finds
    More STIB employees suspended as fraud investigation continues
    “Four weeks of hell better than four seasons of purgatory,” says Belgian economist
    Mixed responses on lockdown from non-essential shops and hairdressers
    Phishing in 2020 cost Belgians €34 million, says regulator
    ‘Non-essential travel within Belgium will not be restricted,’ according to Petra De Sutter
    ‘Status quo not an option in fighting this pandemic,’ says Rudi Vervoort
    Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Bart De Wever under police protection from drug criminals
    Police peacefully disperse young people gathered in Leuven town square
    Brussels abandons federal platform for vaccine appointments
    Consultative Committee: What’s on the table?
    All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise
    Experts don’t make the covid measures, says Walloon Minister-President
    EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world
    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Contact professions will close again from Saturday: reports

    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Credit: PxHere

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to shut down contact professions again from Saturday.

    Non-medical contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, will have to close again, according to reports in several media. This rule would contradict statements by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in January, when he had said that once hairdressers were allowed to reopen, they would stay open.

    Non-essential shops are reportedly allowed to stay open, but will only be able to receive clients by appointment. In larger stores, such as Ikea for example, a maximum of 50 people will still be allowed inside, report local media.

    The measures are said to take effect on Saturday, and last for four weeks.

    These measures, however, are not official until they are announced during the press conference that will follow the Consultative Committee meeting today.

    More Consultative Committee News:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times