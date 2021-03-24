Contact professions will close again from Saturday: reports...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to shut down contact professions again from Saturday.

Non-medical contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, will have to close again, according to reports in several media. This rule would contradict statements by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in January, when he had said that once hairdressers were allowed to reopen, they would stay open.

Non-essential shops are reportedly allowed to stay open, but will only be able to receive clients by appointment. In larger stores, such as Ikea for example, a maximum of 50 people will still be allowed inside, report local media.

The measures are said to take effect on Saturday, and last for four weeks.

These measures, however, are not official until they are announced during the press conference that will follow the Consultative Committee meeting today.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times