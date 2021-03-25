   
Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU tightens controls on vaccine exports, as UK...
Twice as many reports of price gouging during...
Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus...
‘Measures deserve explanation,’ far-right party’s anger over De...
Ghent police attacked whilst evacuating partying students from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    EU tightens controls on vaccine exports, as UK feels targeted
    Twice as many reports of price gouging during the epidemic
    Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus
    ‘Measures deserve explanation,’ far-right party’s anger over De Croo’s absence in parliament
    Ghent police attacked whilst evacuating partying students from square
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    Belgian asylum minister rejects UK plan to return transmigrants
    Covid-19: All major indicators rising steeply
    Telework controls will be strengthened from next week
    Speeding up vaccination ‘the’ measure that will end the crisis, businesses say
    Anger and disappointment: Belgium reacts to the ‘Easter pause’
    What are Belgium’s neighbours doing for lockdowns?
    ‘Putting the brakes on contacts’: new rules will stabilise figures, says Van Gucht
    Public transport in Brussels receives record score in customer satisfaction
    Europeans are hoarding cash because of the pandemic
    Energy company must plant 150,000 trees to compensate for new gas plant
    Brussels official rejects Flemish couples’ baby name ‘because it sounds like donkey’
    EU extends and reinforces vaccine export control mechanism
    Cheat Sheet: The ‘Easter pause’ rules
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Four Weeks Of Hell’
    View more
    Share article:

    Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus

    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    If you were hoping to crack open a beer while enjoying a socially distanced visit to the Belgian coast once the weather gets nicer, Blankenberge isn’t the beach you’re looking for.

    Mayor Daphné Dumery is introducing a ban on alcohol on public property in the seaside town, in order to ‘avoid discussion about the coronavirus measures,’ according to De Standaard.

    The idea is that drinking alcohol makes people more likely to socialise and strike up conversations with strangers, and with Belgium’s recent reversal of the relaxation of some coronavirus measures, there’s certainly plenty for beach-goers to talk about.

    “We have seen in the past that most violations of coronavirus measures or discussions with the police can be traced back to alcohol consumption on public property,” said Dumery.

    The mayor wants all coronavirus measures to be enforced as best as possible, and says alcohol often gets in the way of that.

    Related News

     

    There were a number of issues last summer at the popular beach destination, including a massive brawl that required police reinforcements from neighbouring towns and led Dumery to briefly close Blankenberge to day trippers, saying then, “Our town needs a time-out.”

    With bars and restaurants closed as a result of the pandemic, people are instead drinking in public parks or on beaches. Beginning this Saturday, they’ll be fined €250 for doing so.

    The ban doesn’t include people relaxing on the beach in front of their own private home, as that beach is considered an extension of their house. It does, however, include people who rent sun loungers at beach bars.

    Signage is going up around the beach to let people know about the ban.

    “We will keep these measures in place as long as necessary, and will not link a possible relaxation to other relaxation measures,” said Dumery. “If we feel it is becoming disproportionate, the ban will be scrapped.”

    Buying alcohol in takeaway orders from restaurants and cafés was already prohibited, and night shops are not allowed to sell alcohol after 8:00 PM.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times