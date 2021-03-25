   
Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 March, 2021
Latest News:
Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can...
Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by...
Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking...
‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest...
Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking the buildings’
    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
    Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks
    ‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector over £90 million a year
    Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting the job done
    Belgium switches to summer time this weekend
    ‘Easter pause’ threatens hospitality sector reopening plans
    High mortality rate in 2020 mainly due to an ageing population, not coronavirus
    Brussels universities call for government action over lecturer jailed in Iran
    Belgium in Brief: If This Isn’t A Lockdown, What Is?
    Rapid Covid-19 tests can now be bought in pharmacies in Belgium for self-testing
    Port of Antwerp concerned about effects of Suez Canal blockage
    Easter Pause: How shopping works now
    Coastal mayors and SNCB agree on plan to avoid large groups of people travelling to seaside
    Staff want nursery schools closed during Easter pause
    EU tightens controls on vaccine exports, as UK feels targeted
    Twice as many reports of price gouging during the epidemic
    Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose

    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    The Consultative Committee’s decision to keep kindergartens open has already come under fire, as the French-speaking part of Belgium has decided to close them anyway, while Flemish ones can decide for themselves.

    On Wednesday, the Committee decided to extend the Easter holidays to three weeks by closing all schools, except for kindergartens, from Monday.

    By Thursday, however, the French Community (which is made up of Wallonia and Francophone Brussels) decided that kindergartens would be closed from next week too, following criticism from the trade unions, some of which threatened with a strike.

    Following consultations with Minister-President Pierre Yves Jeholet, Francophone Education Minister Caroline Désir, and the education partners of the French-speaking schools, it was decided that “no more educational activities will be provided” from Monday.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, parents are asked to keep their children at home as much as possible, but kindergartens will provide care for children whose parents are unable to do that.

    In Flanders and Dutch-speaking Brussels schools, however, kindergartens have the option to stay open, but it is up to the individual schools whether or not that will happen.

    “I was able to obtain during the negotiations [at the Consultative Committee] that the kindergartens can stay open, but they do not have to,” Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon told VRT. “It is up to the people who have to work in them every day to see how they can get it organised.”

    Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts, who was very critical of the school closures as decided by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, already called on parents in Flanders not to let their toddlers go to school next week.

    In the Dutch-speaking GO! school group of Brussels, staff are trying to organise limited childcare for specific groups, according to spokesperson Karin Struys.

    “You cannot mix class groups, so you need enough people to take care of those children,” she told Bruzz. “That is precisely the problem today.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times