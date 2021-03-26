   
Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store,...
Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door...
Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in...
Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and...
‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden
    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
    Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in house pets
    Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
    ‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire
    Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger children
    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths rise
    Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking the buildings’
    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
    Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks
    ‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector over £90 million a year
    Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting the job done
    Belgium switches to summer time this weekend
    ‘Easter pause’ threatens hospitality sector reopening plans
    View more
    Share article:

    Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Although the exact organisation around the new rules for non-essential stores are still to be confirmed, the system should avoid people gathering in front of shops whilst making reservations, according to federal home affairs minister Annelies Verlinden.

    The updated Ministerial Decree will be published on Friday and will lay out the exact guidelines, Verlinden said on Radio 1, but when asked whether it would be possible to book “one minute in advance,” she said this was not out of the question.

    “There will be a limit on the number of people allowed in the store, just as there is today. And of course, we don’t want long queues of people in front of the shops who want to make reservations,” she said.

    Related News

     

    During Wednesday’s Consultative Committee, it was announced that people will have to reserve a time slot in non-essential shops starting from Saturday.

    Verlinden emphasised that shopkeepers will be allowed to choose how to organise this system, and said the government wanted to keep the administrative burden as small as possible.

    “In the Netherlands, reservations have to be made four hours in advance, we won’t ask for that,” said Verlinden.

    She said the Ministerial Decree will be published on Friday around noon.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times