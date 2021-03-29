Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’
Monday, 29 March 2021
Photo by Belga.
A national strike across all of Belgium this morning has affected multiple sectors in the country, including manufacturing, which one union president said has been nearly brought to a standstill as a result of the collective action.
The strike comes as a result of the breakdown of talks between unions and employers to decide on the pay raises workers can expect over the next two years.
The manufacturing industry is “almost at a standstill” in Wallonia and Brussels, according to the FGTB union’s president Thierry Bodson, while public transport is severely disrupted.
The union said that some supermarkets had also stopped working.
Public transit has been widely affected by the strike, as well.
“The national trade union strike is still causing a lot of hindrances, although the situation has improved slightly,” tweeted De Lijn.
Large companies like Audi Brussels, steel manufacturing company ArcelorMittal and Volvo Trucks in Ghent, and Coca Cola in Antwerp are participating in the strike, which has been planned for some time now.
“This shows that we are not living on another planet, that we represent the world of work and that we are in the right,” said Bodson. “The employers’ world must review its positions.”