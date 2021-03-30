Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
Tuesday, 30 March 2021
Credit: Belga
Customs officers in Belgium, including those at airports, will be going on strike in the coming days if the federal government does not commit to improving their working conditions, the socialist public sector trade union ACOD said on Tuesday.
They are demanding additional recruitment, priority for coronavirus vaccination for the frontline staff who work alongside police, and consideration of the difficult and strenuous nature of the profession for pension purposes.
“Faced with the lack of respect from various officials, the patience of customs officers has reached its limits. Despite the risks involved, the customs officers have responded to every incident, to every crisis. Yet they feel scorned,” the union said.
It announced that, if the government does not respond to these requests to make changes, action will follow starting from 7 April, and could involve holding a 24-hour strike action every week.