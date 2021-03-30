   
Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
Latest News:
Customs officers to go on strike if government...
Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new...
Self-tests should not be used as free pass...
World leaders call for international pandemic treaty...
‘Part of our history’: Belgian endives are now...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
    Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds
    Self-tests should not be used as free pass for concerts or to travel, Belgian microbiologist says
    World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
    ‘Part of our history’: Belgian endives are now Brussels heritage
    Police to be deployed at Brussels’ largest park following announcement of fake festival
    Increase in coronavirus infection rate dropping, but number of people in ICU rises
    Two Belgian F-16s intercept Russian bombers over North Sea
    Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s ‘testing strategy 2.0’
    Large container ship freed from Suez Canal after days-long blockage
    Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’
    Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed by a month
    Students to receive free entrance to over 20 museums during Easter holidays
    Belgian budget minister optimistic about economic recovery
    20% fewer vaccines available in Brussels this week
    Number of electric vehicles in Flanders has increased significantly
    Investigation into drug offences at Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP dropped
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium On Strike
    Why Belgium only sells self-tests in pharmacies, while Germans buy them in supermarkets
    View more
    Share article:

    Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Customs officers in Belgium, including those at airports, will be going on strike in the coming days if the federal government does not commit to improving their working conditions, the socialist public sector trade union ACOD said on Tuesday.

    They are demanding additional recruitment, priority for coronavirus vaccination for the frontline staff who work alongside police, and consideration of the difficult and strenuous nature of the profession for pension purposes.

    “Faced with the lack of respect from various officials, the patience of customs officers has reached its limits. Despite the risks involved, the customs officers have responded to every incident, to every crisis. Yet they feel scorned,” the union said.

    It announced that, if the government does not respond to these requests to make changes, action will follow starting from 7 April, and could involve holding a 24-hour strike action every week.

    Related News

     

    Additionally, it said the customs officers have been “taking on extra tasks for several months (notably due to Brexit) despite being chronically understaffed.”

    The union added that this problem is causing the closure of crucial services and the abandonment of many posts, which in turn could result in an increase in fraud.

    “The workers also describe deteriorating working conditions due to a lack of equipment and overloaded work schedules,” it said.

    The unions had first given notice of a strike at the start of this month and said action would follow soon, “without quick and strong commitments” from the federal government.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times