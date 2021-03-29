Investigation into drug offences at Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP dropped

The investigation into the sex party in Brussels at which Hungarian MEP József Szàjer was caught late last year, has been dropped, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office stated on Monday.

The investigation, which was launched in early January, focused on the drug offences allegedly committed at the party, and has now been dropped, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed earlier reports in La Dernière Heure.

“The investigation into the drugs he is alleged to have had in his pocket has since been dropped,” Martin François, spokesperson for the public prosecutor, told the Belga news agency.

“He has been fined for the breaches of the coronavirus measures. It was the first time he received an official report for that,” he added.

At the end of November, the police were called to the Rue des Pierres in Brussels, where they discovered that a sex party with about 25 attendees was in progress, violating the country’s coronavirus measure banning gatherings.

Two people present invoked their diplomatic immunity, and Szàjer tried to flee from the police via the drain pipe but was caught with XTC, a stimulant drug mainly used for recreational purposes, in his backpack, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, however, Szàjer denied that he had taken drugs and said he did not know how they had ended up in the bag, and also announced his resignation as an MEP.

His presence at the party, which involved mostly men, was the subject of much public scrutiny as he was a member of Fidesz, Viktor Orban’s party, which has profiled itself as a party against equal rights for the LGBTQ community in Hungary.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times