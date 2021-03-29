Investigation into drug offences at Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP dropped

At the end of November, the police were called to the Rue des Pierres in Brussels, where they discovered that a sex party with about 25 attendees was in progress, violating the country’s coronavirus measure banning gatherings.
Two people present invoked their diplomatic immunity, and Szàjer tried to flee from the police via the drain pipe but was caught with XTC, a stimulant drug mainly used for recreational purposes, in his backpack, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.
His presence at the party, which involved mostly men, was the subject of much public scrutiny as he was a member of Fidesz, Viktor Orban’s party, which has profiled itself as a party against equal rights for the LGBTQ community in Hungary.