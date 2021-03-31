A new, 150-metre tunnel will eventually allow the first section of the metro line between the Brussels Nord Station and Albert Station to be put into operation.

By offering a direct connection between Albert and Bordet, while serving the municipalities of Forest, Saint-Gilles, Brussels Capital Region, Schaerbeek and Evere as far as the border with Haren, it’s hoped that the future line will provide a new, fast, and efficient connection for commuters in the Belgian capital.

The project right next to Brussels Nord will have a dual function.

“Firstly, the underground tunnel under the train tracks will serve as a rear station, so that metro 3 can make the necessary turning manoeuvers when the Albert-Nord station section comes into operation,” said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of STIB.

“In the long term, this section of tunnel will serve as the passage tunnel for the whole of metro line 3 between Bordet and Albert.”

Related News

In order to carry out the construction, preparatory work for the relocation of the underground networks was carried out and a vacant building on the rue de l’État was demolished.

Work zones will be created on rue d’Aerschot and rue du Progrès, with two underground access pits, blocked off by walls in order to protect public safety.

“The extension of the metro to Schaerbeek-Evere is the most important project for Brussels in the last 25 years,” said Minister Sven Gatz, who is in charge of Finance, Budget, Civil Service, the Promotion of Multilingualism, and the Image of Brussels.

“Not only for our region but also for the rest of Belgium. The metro will help make Brussels mobility sustainable, comfortable and performant.”

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times