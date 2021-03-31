Trains going to the coast can only be 50% full during Easter break

From Saturday and during the entire Easter break, trains going to the Belgian coast will be limited to 50% capacity, national rail company SNCB announced on Wednesday.

At the request of the government, SNCB is implementing additional sanitary measures for the trains during the Easter holidays, and the weekend after.

The rule that the capacity of trains will be limited to 50% applies to the entire route of the trains to the coastal stations, meaning that passengers who want to get off at an earlier station will also be affected.

“As a result, passengers will sometimes not be able to take the train they were planning to take, but will have to wait for the next one,” said SNCB. “In case of heavy rush hour traffic, this waiting time can increase significantly. Passengers should take this into account.”

Additionally, passengers in a train going to the coast will only be able to sit in a window seat, with an exception for children up to 12 years old. They can sit next to the adult accompanying them.

“Especially when the weather is nice, the coast can be very busy,” the company said in a press release. “Like the authorities, SNCB therefore urges people opt for other, quieter destinations in Belgium.”

The company also asks people not to take along classical or electric bicycles, and to avoid rush hours.

During holiday periods and at weekends, the busiest time for the outward journey to the coastal cities is usually between 9:00 AM and noon, and for the return journey between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times