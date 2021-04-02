Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in epidemic, says Van Gucht
Friday, 02 April 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgium seems to have reached a new tipping point in the coronavirus epidemic, as the country seems to be past the peak of the number of new infections, health officials stated during a press conference on Friday.
The increase in the number of new coronavirus infections – while still rising – is slowing down, and the weekly averages will likely start dropping within a few days, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
“We seem to have reached a new tipping point in the epidemic,” he said. “The peak of the number of infections of this third wave seems to be on Monday 22 March, with 6,279 infections in one day.”
“The number of people needing intensive care will soon exceed 800, and possibly even 900 beds,” he said, adding that several hospitals already have to refer patients to other hospitals.
“The situation is tough there, and it is our behaviour today that will determine how fast that load will decrease in April,” he said. “With the current measures, we have a major impact on the tail end of the third wave. A tail that could potentially be very long and heavy.”
Van Gucht underlined that what people choose to do right now, determines the number of hospital admissions in two weeks, which in turn impacts the strictness of the necessary measures.