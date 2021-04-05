   
Only foie gras producer and 11 fur farms in Flanders close doors
Monday, 05 April, 2021
    Only foie gras producer and 11 fur farms in Flanders close doors
    The only foie gras producer and 11 of the 16 fur farms in Flanders have applied for closure, according to the cabinet of Flemish Minister for Animal Welfare Ben Weyts.

    “Fur-farming is still profitable, but in Flanders, we have decided that we consider animal welfare more important,” Weyts said in a press release. “Killing animals just for their fur or using force-feeding are outdated practices.”

    After the application for cessation, authorities determine the value of the farm concerned. Based on this assessment, compensation is determined for the cessation of activities, or the conversion to another type of farm.

    To encourage the five remaining fur farms to stop as well, the compensation for them will be systematically reduced, according to Weyts. By the end of 2023, all farms have to close their doors.

    From this month onwards, the compensation provided will be reduced by 10%. In April 2022, another 10% will be cut, and in April 2023 another 10%.

    “The remaining fur farms will be compensated a lot less, but that is their own choice,” said Weyts. “I urge them to stop sooner rather than later. It is better for you financially, and it is above all better for the animals.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times