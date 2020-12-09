   
Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure of fur farms in Europe 
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 December, 2020
Latest News:
Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure...
Psychologist schools Prime Minister on how to motivate...
‘I certify that the patient below is alive’:...
Covid-19: Council of State overturns restriction on religion...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate edges closer to 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure of fur farms in Europe 
    Psychologist schools Prime Minister on how to motivate Belgians
    ‘I certify that the patient below is alive’: GPs sick of sick notes
    Covid-19: Council of State overturns restriction on religion
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate edges closer to 1
    Brexit: Johnson and von der Leyen to meet in Brussels tonight
    Hearings over 22 March terrorist trial will end today
    EU’s new human rights sanctions regime: Will it be effective?
    Nine crystal meth labs discovered in Belgium
    Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January
    Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim results suggest
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine
    Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off fireworks
    Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home
    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and Berlin in 2023
    View more
    Share article:

    Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure of fur farms in Europe 

    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Caged mink farmed for their fur in Denmark, © Belga

    Following the discovery of COVID-19 outbreaks on mink farms throughout the EU, animal welfare organisations and EU parliamentarians call for an end to fur farming.

    A mutation of the coronavirus transmissible from minks to humans was first identified in the Netherlands through whole genome sequencing and was also found in Denmark. In Denmark, the discovery led to the culling of its entire herd of more than 15 million mink. Mink, however, are still farmed in several EU member states.

    Eight member states have officially identified COVID-19 positive animals on mink farms: Denmark (289 farms), France (1 farm), Greece (12 farms), Italy (1 farm), Lithuania (1 farm), Netherlands (70 farms), Spain (1 farm), Sweden (13 farms). COVID-19 positive mink have also been found on a fur farm in Poland.

    Animal welfare and public health concerns associated with fur production were discussed yesterday (8 December) at a virtual conference organised by Eurogroup for Animals, Human Society International/Europe and Fur Free Alliance in collaboration with the European Parliament’s Intergroup on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals.

    “Confining wild animals in small wire cages for the trivial purpose of fur production should be consigned to the past,” said Dutch MEP Anja Hazekamp (GUE/NGL), Animal Welfare Intergroup President and Vice-Chair of the Parliament’s Environment Committee.

    The Netherlands adopted a ban on fur farming already in 2013. The industry was due to be phased-out by 1st January 2024 but the government was forced to an early shutdown of its mink industry due to continuing outbreaks of COVID-19 on its remaining fur farms.

    “Fur farming is now over in my country. I look forward to the day when we can end the suffering of all animals on fur farms and see a completely fur-free Europe,” Hazekamp added.

    That day may not be far away. Fur farming has already been prohibited or is the process of being phased out in several EU member states. The process could be accelerated with EU legislation.

    “In the past months, the public has been confronted with the fact that fur farms are not only places of enormous animal suffering, but they can also act as virus factories, said Dr Joanna Swabe, Director at Humane Society International/Europe.

    “The living conditions on fur farms, which confine wild species at high densities and in close proximity, fail to satisfy the animals’ most basic welfare needs, leaving them highly stressed, which can lead to their immune systems being compromised,” she explained.

    “The outbreaks of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on fur farms have confronted us with the terrifying reality that fur factory farms create ideal conditions for diseases to propagate from one animal to another, and for viruses to mutate into forms potentially virulent to humans.”

    The Brussels Times