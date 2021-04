Customs have intercepted a total of 27.64 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Antwerp over the past 42 days.

The seizures are directly linked to the investigation into the Sky ECC company and its encrypted phones, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The total amount of drugs seized has a market value of at least €1.382 billion.

A record seizure of almost 11 tonnes was made on Friday night.

The Brussels Times