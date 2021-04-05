Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation...

The Brussels Region has awarded the neighbourhood of Anderlecht the label “Animal-friendly Municipality” due to several initiatives taken in recent months to promote animal welfare.

“We work on raising awareness, but we also set up actions that really resonate with the population and have an impact on their lives and those of their pets,” Nadia Kammachi, alderman for Animal Welfare, told Bruzz.

Some of the initiatives the municipality has taken include cheques to reduce veterinary costs, sterilisation premiums, and a hotline for reporting animal abuse.

New dog-walking areas are also being created, including one in Astrid Park, and existing ones will be renovated.

“With these spaces for animals, Anderlecht also wants to strengthen the social cohesion between the inhabitants, because once again, animal welfare and human welfare are inextricably linked,” Kammachi said.

“All this without forgetting the success of the 5th edition of the Weekend of Animal Welfare, which brought together more than 400 Anderlecht residents in various awareness-raising activities, conferences, dog walks, and activities for the little ones.”

An animal welfare charter was also drawn up in collaboration with citizens and members of associations.

