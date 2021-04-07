Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine...

Belgium’s health ministers have decided that the country will temporarily introduce a minimum age limit for the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccines, according to reports in Belgian media.

It is currently unclear if the limit will be 55 years like France, or 60 years like the Netherlands and Germany, Het Nieuwsblad reports, citing various sources. Which one Belgium goes for is expected to be decided following the upcoming press conference by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at 4:00 PM today.

What this means for people who are below this age limit but who have already received the first dose of the vaccine has yet to be decided. More information is expected following a second meeting of ministers after the EMA meeting.