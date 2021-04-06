EU countries could reach vaccination target by end June, leaked Commission memo says
Tuesday, 06 April 2021
Credit: Jonas Roosens/ Belga
Most member states of the European Union currently have enough coronavirus vaccines to fully vaccinate a majority of their populations by the end of June, according to a leaked document from the European Commission.
The internal memo, which was seen by Bloomberg news agency, stated that governments could reach the key vaccination target of 70% of the adult population earlier than expected if people accept the AstraZeneca shot.
It mainly focused on countries in the West of the continent, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, which it said will have the necessary doses to vaccinate around 55-60% of their population before summer starts.
Delays in deliveries from vaccine producers and ongoing concerns around the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots in vaccinated people, which resulted in several EU member states halting the use of the vaccine, played a role in the slow rollout.
The head of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) vaccines strategy said on Tuesday that there is a clear link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clot in the brain, however, the agency has not yet updated its advice on administering this dose.