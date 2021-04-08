Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year

With five months to go before the start of the new school year, 2,398 primary school students are on the waiting list for enrolment in their next secondary school, according to figures released on Thursday by the inter-network enrolment commission.

This represents an increase of almost 30% compared to last year.

As usual, the situation is most tense in the Brussels region, with 1,492 pupils said to be “without school,” an increase of 27% compared to 2020.

The figures also show a very strong increase (+38%) in the number of pupils on the waiting list in Walloon Brabant. There are 177 such students this year, compared to 128 last year.

In the rest of Wallonia, the number of students on the waiting list has also risen by around 22% to 702, compared with 572 last year at the same time.

The Brussels Times