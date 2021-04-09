   
‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open...
Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies...
Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade...
Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of...
Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
    Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November
    Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April
    Suspect arrested for plotting attack on Dutch vaccination centre
    Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year
    House prices rise not just in Belgium, but also the EU
    ‘Sofagate’: Wilmès calls Charles Michel a strong advocate for gender equality
    Flanders wants to increase the number of people cycling
    Elderly to expats: How Brussels vaccine invites work
    Petition against the use of police horses and dogs gains 25,000 signatures
    Italy limits AstraZeneca vaccine for the over-60s
    Limited losses in food industry hide ‘tragic realities’
    Belgium in Brief: Flip Flop For Fifty-Five-Year-Olds
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) in Brussels has said it will be opening its door on 26 April for audiences of up to 50 people, even if the coronavirus fighting measures are not relaxed to allow such events.

    Arguing that people are in need of connection and that culture is essential in giving this to people, its artistic director Michael De Cock said on Radio 1 that culture can be part of the solution, rather than being a problem.

    “What frustrates me is that, even after a year of this crisis, we always focus on what cannot be done and not on what can be done. We need to look at how culture, which is essential to many people, can be a way to contribute to a possible solution,” he said.

    Related News

     

    Open-air theatre performances were expected to be allowed for audiences of up to 50 people as part of the outdoor relaxations planned for April, but these were postponed following an increase in new coronavirus cases in the country.

    However, in just over two weeks, the theatre will open its door for a new performance of “Jonathan”, which was also stated on the theatre’s website. without waiting for the official relaxing of measures, De Cock said, adding that the show will go on.

    The Tweet reads: “From 26 April, you can come to see Jonathan at a safe distance from each other. The cultural sector is tired of waiting.”

    De Cock is convinced that this can be done in a safe way: “We have our large hall that is well ventilated, where we have machines to measure co2 level, and where social distancing can be maintained.”

    Referring to issues such as overcrowded trains and parties in Brussels parks, he said that this results in a situation where inequalities are created and some things that can be done safely are not permitted.

    “This is of course also an action to demonstrate that we can reopen safely, and I invite people to come and watch and then have the debate about whether this is safe again,” De Cock said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times