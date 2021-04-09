Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels

Only 15% of the staff of the prisons in Forest, Saint-Gilles, and Berkendael showed up for the morning shift on Friday.

In the prisons, where a strike has been taking place since Thursday night, a small team of police officers is present as support.

Because of the strike, detainees get their meals but are not able to leave their cells. That means no walks, no showers, and no visits, according to Belga News Agency.

The 24-hour strike for the three prisons started at 10:00 PM on Thursday. Employees are striking over issues with understaffing.

