   
Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies...
Police fill in for striking prison staff in...
Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael...
Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first...
Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first time in four weeks
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
    Certain under-56s can still get AstraZeneca’s vaccine, if they want to
    Far-right politician Van Grieken’s Twitter account blocked for ‘violating site’s rules’
    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
    Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November
    Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April
    Suspect arrested for plotting attack on Dutch vaccination centre
    Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year
    View more
    Share article:

    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Saint-Gilles prison in Brussels. © Belga

    Only 15% of the staff of the prisons in Forest, Saint-Gilles, and Berkendael showed up for the morning shift on Friday.

    In the prisons, where a strike has been taking place since Thursday night, a small team of police officers is present as support.

    Because of the strike, detainees get their meals but are not able to leave their cells. That means no walks, no showers, and no visits, according to Belga News Agency.

    The 24-hour strike for the three prisons started at 10:00 PM on Thursday. Employees are striking over issues with understaffing.

    The Brussels Times

    Related News