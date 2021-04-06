Customs officers’ strike at Brussels Airport won’t affect vaccine deliveries, unions say

The customs officers’ strike scheduled to take place at Brussels Airport on Wednesday will not affect the deliveries of coronavirus vaccines and face masks, the General Christian Trade Union for Public Services (ACV) said.

The protest action, which could disrupt generalised passenger and cargo flights, was announced last week as a warning if the federal government did not commit to improving their working conditions and respond to the demand for additional recruitment of staff.

“Because of the staff shortage, French-speaking customs officers are now active in the port of Antwerp. Also at Zaventem airport, there is great dissatisfaction. People can hardly get leave anymore,” the union said last week.

Starting from the morning shift, the unions will hold a work-to-rule action, which means employees will do no more than the minimum required by the rules of their contract and will be precise in following all safety or other regulations.

Other actions could follow next week, depending on the employer’s reaction.

The representatives are demanding additional recruitment, priority for coronavirus vaccination for the frontline staff who work alongside police, and consideration of the difficult and strenuous nature of the profession for pension purposes.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times