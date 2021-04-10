Coronavirus – Vaccination: Belgium back on EU top-10 list

Over 2.3 million doses of the three vaccines available against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been administered in Belgium, the Vaccination Task Force indicated on Saturday.

However, the real figure is likely to be higher since it takes time to register such data in the VaccinNet system, according to the Task Force.

By Thursday 8 April, 2,283,000 million doses had been administered, and another 100,000 have been issued since Friday, Task Force Joint Chief Sabine Stordeur said at an online press conference.

With vaccinations moving into high gear in Wallonia and Flanders, Belgium has entered the top-10 tier of countries that have administered at least one jab to people aged 18 years or older (16.6%), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

From next week, the single-dose vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson will be available in Belgium, but in small doses, Ms Stordeur said. Some 36,000 doses will be available from 12 April and another 62,000 from 26 April, she added.

These will be administered alongside vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, over 1.8 million doses of which have already been delivered to Belgium, as well as 823,000 doses from the British/Swedish company AstraZeneca and 334,000 from the U.S. group Moderna.

