Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
    Hairdressers to reopen, ‘outdoor bubble’ back to 10 on 26 April: reports

    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided that hairdressers can open their doors and that people will be allowed to gather in larger groups again from 26 April, according to reports in local media.

    After the so-called “Easter pause,” all non-medical contact professions, such as hairdressers, are said to be allowed to reopen from Monday 26 April, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    From the same date, people’s “outdoor bubble” would also be expanded to ten contacts again, according to reports in Het Nieuwsblad.

    Whether that relaxation would apply to all contact outdoors, or only in public spaces, is not certain yet, according to the paper.

    However, the Consultative Committee is still ongoing, and these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at a press conference later today. The timing has not been announced yet.

    More Consultative Committee News:

     

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times