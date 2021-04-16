   
Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 April, 2021
Latest News:
Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per...
Report: Brussels benefited little from businesses’ post-Brexit move...
Third dose of coronavirus vaccine ‘probably needed,’ says...
‘Good reason to postpone reopening of terraces,’ says...
Experts question feasibility of Belgium’s relaxation milestones...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 April 2021
    Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule
    Report: Brussels benefited little from businesses’ post-Brexit move into Europe
    Third dose of coronavirus vaccine ‘probably needed,’ says CEO Pfizer
    ‘Good reason to postpone reopening of terraces,’ says Alexander De Croo
    Experts question feasibility of Belgium’s relaxation milestones
    European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 
    Let’s Go Urban: Audit reveals up to €450,000 in subsidies went missing
    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium on the rise
    The Recap: Relaxations, Reopenings & Renewing
    After one month, Belgium will scrap ‘window seat rule’ on trains
    Belgian mayors urged to keep terraces closed until 8 May
    Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies
    Over a million Covid-19 deaths recorded in Europe so far
    ‘Not all terraces will be profitable’ union warns
    Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000
    EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson
    Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots than any vaccine
    ‘Cowardly’: Belgian coastal mayor sticks to 1 May to open terraces
    Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital
    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
    View more
    Share article:

    Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule

    Friday, 16 April 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    French-speaking people in Belgium have an average of five close contacts and people living in Flanders have an average of three to four, outside their family bubble, according to the latest report by the GEMS expert group.

    According to current rules, people can have just one close contact outside their household, and although the Consultative Committee announced on Wednesday that as of 8 May, people will be able to invite two family members into their home again, this will change little, according to reports from De Morgen.

    “If you look at the distribution, you see that four out of ten respondents still keep their only close contact. It is important to mention this because sometimes you hear people who think they are the only ones who still keep it. This is certainly not the case and thankfully so,” said motivational psychologist Maarten Vansteenkiste (UGent), who is also a member of the expert group.

    Related News

     

    In Flanders, these findings were based on responses to the Motivation Barometer survey, which Vansteenkiste works on, and which monitors the motivation, connectedness, and psychological health of the population during this crisis.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times