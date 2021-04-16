Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule

French-speaking people in Belgium have an average of five close contacts and people living in Flanders have an average of three to four, outside their family bubble, according to the latest report by the GEMS expert group.

According to current rules, people can have just one close contact outside their household, and although the Consultative Committee announced on Wednesday that as of 8 May, people will be able to invite two family members into their home again, this will change little, according to reports from De Morgen.

“If you look at the distribution, you see that four out of ten respondents still keep their only close contact. It is important to mention this because sometimes you hear people who think they are the only ones who still keep it. This is certainly not the case and thankfully so,” said motivational psychologist Maarten Vansteenkiste (UGent), who is also a member of the expert group.

Related News

In Flanders, these findings were based on responses to the Motivation Barometer survey, which Vansteenkiste works on, and which monitors the motivation, connectedness, and psychological health of the population during this crisis.



Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times