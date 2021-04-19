Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end of May

The restart of the ‘Nightjet’ night trains between Belgium and Austria has been pushed back again, with the first train aimed to run on 25 May, Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on its website.

According to the latest planning on the company’s website, a ‘Nightjet’ would depart from Vienna to Brussels on Tuesday 25 May, and return to the Austrian capital the next day.

“ÖBB fully understands all local and national measures that are being taken to contain the corona pandemic, but must react appropriately to this circumstance in view of the high travel barriers,” a statement reads.

“Passengers on the affected Nightjet connections will of course be reimbursed the ticket price or can rebook connections during day-time,” the company added.

Additionally, ÖBB is now also targeting the end of May for a whole series of other night train connections, such as between Austria and Germany, between Switzerland and Germany, to and from Italy, and to and from Amsterdam.

The ‘Nightjet’ had been running between Brussels and Vienna since the beginning of 2020, until the night trains were suspended in early November due to the coronavirus pandemic. The relaunch has been postponed several times due to rising infections and uncertainty regarding travel rules.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times