   
More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Latest News:
EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots...
Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for...
Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards...
Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new...
More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for babies
    Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards of dead people
    Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new variants in Belgium, warns Van Gucht 
    More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson
    Belgium in Brief: What Is A Terrace?
    More than one in four people over the age of 80 still not vaccinated in Wallonia
    Port of Antwerp expands fleet with energy-efficient tugboats
    Belgium on track for coldest April in 35 years as average temperatures drop by 6°C
    Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday
    Dozens need third Pfizer vaccination after receiving too-low first dose
    Press freedom in Belgium remains ‘source of concern’, Reporters without Borders says
    Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market
    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused of slapping shop assistant
    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
    Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector on Friday
    All main coronavirus indicators continue to drop
    The Recap: Travel, Thanks & Trusted Persons
    WHO emergency committee opposed to ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    View more
    Share article:

    More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson

    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Some 800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to Belgium next week, but none from Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine remains in quarantine pending a decision from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

    The information comes from Sabine Stordeur, a scientific programme manager at the Federal Centre for Expertise in Health Care (KCE) and member of the vaccination task force, who announced it at a press conference at the Crisis Centre and the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday.

    No shipments of the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson were scheduled for Belgium this week.

    “The 36,000 doses received remain temporarily in quarantine,” she said.

    Related News

     

    The EMA is expected to announce the conclusions of its research on Tuesday afternoon regarding the vaccine and the serious and unusual cases of thrombosis that have occurred in the US.

    Pfizer has also confirmed deliveries of about 1.3 million doses in the second quarter, faster than expected, said Stordeur. The first shipment of about 127,000 doses is expected in the last week of April.

    There were 270,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered to Belgium last week, and almost 400,000 will be administered this week, according to Stordeur.

    The Brussels Times