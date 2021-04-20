More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson

Some 800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to Belgium next week, but none from Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine remains in quarantine pending a decision from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The information comes from Sabine Stordeur, a scientific programme manager at the Federal Centre for Expertise in Health Care (KCE) and member of the vaccination task force, who announced it at a press conference at the Crisis Centre and the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday.

No shipments of the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson were scheduled for Belgium this week.

“The 36,000 doses received remain temporarily in quarantine,” she said.

The EMA is expected to announce the conclusions of its research on Tuesday afternoon regarding the vaccine and the serious and unusual cases of thrombosis that have occurred in the US.

Pfizer has also confirmed deliveries of about 1.3 million doses in the second quarter, faster than expected, said Stordeur. The first shipment of about 127,000 doses is expected in the last week of April.

There were 270,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered to Belgium last week, and almost 400,000 will be administered this week, according to Stordeur.

