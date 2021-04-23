What Belgium’s Consultative Committee is discussing today...

While many are assuming that the obligation to wear a face mask when moving between tables – like last summer – is a given, the discussions will mainly focus on the number of people allowed per table, and the closing time.
Additionally, the Committee will also look into organising the framework for about 30 test events to gradually restart the culture, events and sports sectors, as Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon announced last week.
A protocol – proposed by the sectors – stating which measures will have to be respected, how participants will be tested and how the air quality will be guaranteed is on the table, according to reports in Belgian media.
Lastly, the youth sector is also hoping for more clarity about the coming weeks and months from the authorities, especially regarding possible conditions for summer camps, but it is unclear if that will also be discussed today.