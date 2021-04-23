   
‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available...
Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium introduce...
Research: Ghent and Oxford universities discover new, better...
Police disperse ‘women only’ squatters in Laken...
Belgium in Brief: Drinking Until 8? 9:30? 11?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 April 2021
    ‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds
    Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium introduce new Thomas Houseago exhibition
    Research: Ghent and Oxford universities discover new, better shock absorbers
    Police disperse ‘women only’ squatters in Laken
    Belgium in Brief: Drinking Until 8? 9:30? 11?
    One in four shops in fashion capital Antwerp on the verge of going bust
    Resolution aims to make it easier to combine train and bike
    What Belgium’s Consultative Committee is discussing today
    Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU
    In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges
    Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening in violation of coronavirus measures
    Belgian animal rights group calls for no more experiments on dogs or cats
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Constitutional Court throws out data retention law
    Covid-19: Most figures are coming down slowly
    The Recap: Optimising, Options & Openings
    New advice: pregnant women should get priority vaccination
    Don’t expect relaxations from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee, says De Croo
    Europe’s problem with toxic masks: ‘Does von der Leyen even know what she has been inhaling?’
    Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds

    Friday, 23 April 2021
    © Belga

    The situation in Belgium’s hospitals is “very fragile” at the moment, the head of the emergency medical assistance department of the Federal Public Health Service, Marcel Van der Auwera said during a press conference on Friday.

    At the moment, only 82 places are still available for Covid and non-Covid care, and four more for burn victims (two for adults, two for children), but not every hospital has a surplus bed, so some patients have to be transferred.

    “In the night from Sunday to Monday, we were confronted with a heavy fire in Brussels, after which it was a puzzle to find a bed in intensive care for the severely injured victims,” Van der Auwera said.

    To illustrate how few beds are currently still available, he gave the example of someone who was admitted to a Brussels hospital, but was eventually hospitalised in Bruges.

    Related News:

     

    “Someone else arrived at the emergency department in Charleroi and has to go to Sankt Vith (in Belgium’s German-speaking community),” Van der Auwera said, adding that he does not rule out scenarios like in Italy in early 2020, where patients will have to be evacuated to other countries.

    “Germany is already prepared to take over patients,” he added.

    Additionally, Van der Auwera explained that the lack of beds is not necessarily the problem, but that there is just not enough staff.

    “For over a year we have been asking staff to give the best of themselves. For more than six months, we have been asking people in intensive care to give 110%. For more than a month, we have been asking them to give 130%,” he said. “Asking even more of them is just not an option.”

    Intensive care really is intensive, Van der Auwera emphasised. “Mathematically, for one bed in intensive care (day and night), you need three nurses to keep it qualitative.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times