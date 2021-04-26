   
66% of Belgians think travel ban was lifted too early, survey shows
Monday, 26 April, 2021
    66% of Belgians think travel ban was lifted too early, survey shows

    Monday, 26 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Roughly 66% of Belgians think that 19 April was too soon to lift the ban on non-essential travel, according to the latest results from the Great Corona Study of the University of Antwerp.

    When asked about their opinion on the timing of several individual relaxations of the coronavirus measures, two-thirds considered the end of the travel ban “too early” or “much too early.”

    On the timing of the reopening of the terraces, the opinions of the 22,000 participants differed a lot more: for 34%, 8 May is “too early” or “much too early,” while 33% indicated it was “too late” or “much too late.”

    According to the results, men, people between 18 and 35 years old, and people with a difficult financial situation are generally much more likely to think that relaxations come too late.

    Additionally, women, people with financial difficulties, people without a higher education, and single people attach great importance to the reopening of non-medical contact professions. For participants between 18 and 35 years old, replacing the current curfew measure with a ban on gathering is more important.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times