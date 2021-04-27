58 travellers caught with false Covid-19 test at Brussels Airport

Similar to before the travel ban was imposed, those coming back from the red zone have to go into quarantine and have to be tested on the 1st and 7th day of their return, and everyone has to fill in a mandatory Passenger Location Form (PLF).
To combat the falsifying of both the PLF and the negative Covid-19 test for travel, the Board of Procurators General issued guidelines on the prosecution of these people, which state that people who create or use such false documents are immediately summoned to appear before the criminal court.
However, public prosecutors can opt to first propose an amicable settlement of €750 euros, which is what the Halle-Vilvoord public prosecutor’s office chose to do in these instances.
“Today, people who are in quarantine can, for example, still go to the shop or to the pharmacy,” she said. “We need to see if we need to tighten those guidelines for people who come from high-risk areas.”