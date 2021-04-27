Frank Vandenbroucke gets his first jab from AstraZeneca...

Belgium’s Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has been given his first dose of the coronavirus vaccination at the centre in Overijse.

The 65-year-old was summoned at the same time as Belgians in his age group and did not receive any special treatment, Belga News Agency reports.

“I am very happy that today, as a 65-plus person, I received my first dose of AstraZeneca,” the minister wrote on Facebook. “In this way I am not only protecting myself, but also the people around me.”

Vandenbroucke also thanked all the people at the vaccination centre for making sure the vaccination went smoothly.

The Brussels Times