Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine...

The pharmaceutical company announced that it would resume deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to European countries following the European Medicines Agency (EMA) review on Tuesday.
EMA said that it believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks, but did include the combination of thrombosis and low platelet count as a possible “very rare” side effect on the package leaflet – prompting Johnson & Johnson to resume its deliveries.
“We strongly believe in the positive benefits of our single-shot, easily transportable Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people everywhere and reach communities in need globally,” said Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels.