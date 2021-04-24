   
Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine...
Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred...
Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests...
Thirty test events planned for May and June...
Domestic dispute in Forest leaves one man fighting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
    Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred to Belgium still in hospital
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Thirty test events planned for May and June
    Domestic dispute in Forest leaves one man fighting for life
    Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June
    Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels
    Seaside mayor has a plan for opening terraces on 1 May
    Cheat Sheet: What does the outdoor plan allow?
    New relaxations: Reactions from the sectors involved
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions coming down, but death rate remains unchanged
    Belgium lays out rules to reopen terraces from 8 May
    Massive fire reduces hundreds of hectares of nature reserve to ash in Antwerp province
    Wallonia aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a week
    Covid-19: How humans pass the virus to their cats
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born
    ‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds
    Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium introduce new Thomas Houseago exhibition
    Research: Ghent and Oxford universities discover new, better shock absorbers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine

    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People aged 41 and over will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Belgium following an official decision to lower the minimum age limit across the country.

    This overturns the previously announced restriction limiting the vaccine to those over 55 years old due to the rare risk of thrombosis. 

    People who have received a first dose of the vaccine will still receive a second dose regardless of their age, Flemish Minister of Welfare Wouter Beke announced on Saturday.

    The interministerial conference also decided that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not have any age limit. 

    Related News

     

    The pharmaceutical company announced that it would resume deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to European countries following the European Medicines Agency (EMA) review on Tuesday.

    EMA said that it believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks, but did include the combination of thrombosis and low platelet count as a possible “very rare” side effect on the package leaflet – prompting Johnson & Johnson to resume its deliveries.

    “We strongly believe in the positive benefits of our single-shot, easily transportable Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people everywhere and reach communities in need globally,” said Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times