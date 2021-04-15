Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says

A performance at the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) in Brussels, which it had said last week would be taking place on 26 April despite the coronavirus fighting measures, can serve as a test event, the city’s mayor has said.

Last Friday, its artistic director Michael De Cock said KVS would be opening its doors for audiences of up to 50 people. Mayor Philippe Close has now given his support for the event after an investigation by the city of Brussels into the air circulation proved positive.

“Culture is in the DNA of Brussels. The results of the audit of the KVS that the City ordered are favourable and I support their request for a test moment on 26 April,” said Close on Twitter.

He added that he will pass on the request for a test event to the Consultative Committee, of which a special session focussed on culture and sports events is expected to take place next Friday.

During Wednesday’s Consultative Committee, it was announced that from Monday 26 April, pilot projects, which will involve testing, would be launched in the culture and sports sectors.

Concert hall La Madeleine, café Roi d’Espagne, restaurant Chez Leon and a sports hall are among other venues that are being audited by the city of Brussels, according to VRT News.

“We are now working in the same way as when we issue a fire safety certificate. Now, the buildings receive a specific permit from the fire brigade regarding safety in terms of hygiene regulations,” Close said.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times