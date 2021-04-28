   
Measures in Flemish residential care centres will be relaxed from 8 May
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
    Measures in Flemish residential care centres will be relaxed from 8 May

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    From 8 May, some coronavirus measures in Flanders’ residential care centres will be relaxed due to the high vaccination rate, the Flemish taskforce for Covid-19 decided on Wednesday.

    From then on, there will be more possibilities for visits and encounters in residential care centres, which should stimulate the social life of the residents once again, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, who announced the decision.

    Residents of Flemish care centres can still receive two fixed close contacts. After two weeks, two new close contacts are allowed. If those visitors are part of the same household, they can visit at the same time. Residents can also go visit their close contacts indoors.

    Besides their two fixed close contacts, residents will also be able to receive other visitors from 8 May, provided the visitors wear a face mask and respect the social distance.

    Residents and visitors can gather in groups of up to ten people outdoors, and outside the residential care centre as well, as is currently allowed in the rest of society.

    The cafeteria may be reopened to residents and their visitors.

    New residents who have been vaccinated no longer need to be isolated in their rooms. If they are not vaccinated (yet), they remain in isolation in their room until the result of their test is negative.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times