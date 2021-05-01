Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège...

About 100 people took part in a far-right protest on Saturday morning at the Place Saint-Lambert in Liège despite a ban on such demonstrations put in place by the mayor, the city’s police said.
On Friday, Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer banned any protests planned by the extreme right group Nation and any other counter-demonstrations, according to Belga News Agency.
“Many political organisations have requested the authority to gather while complying with the health measures as per the ministerial decree,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement, adding that many demonstrations had received the go-ahead.